Insmed (INSM) Trading Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares traded down 8.8% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Insmed traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $17.05. 895,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 883,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSM. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 11,205 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $183,089.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,513.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Adsett bought 3,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,946.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $871,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 283,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Insmed by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

