Inspired Energy (INSE) Shares Down 13.6%

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) shares fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.03 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.08 ($0.21). 201,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 175,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.24).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

