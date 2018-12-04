Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

INSE opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.34. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

