Instructure Inc (INST) Stake Boosted by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares during the quarter. Instructure comprises about 2.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Instructure were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,166,000 after purchasing an additional 644,946 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 5,104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 475,997 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth $12,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 275,025 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 551,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,125 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

