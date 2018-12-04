Intec Pharma (NTEC) PT Set at $15.00 by Oppenheimer

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been given a $15.00 target price by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.74. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 484.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,684 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.