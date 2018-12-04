Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 138.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/integrated-wealth-concepts-llc-has-639000-holdings-in-vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk.html.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.