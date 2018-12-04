Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $970,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value Index were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,572,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,553,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,973,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,208,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value Index has a fifty-two week low of $105.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value Index Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

