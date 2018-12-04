Intel Co. (INTC) EVP Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $226,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 35,053,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,398,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $53.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

