Intel (INTC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.92

Headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a coverage optimism score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the chip maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Intel’s analysis:

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

INTC stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,117 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,151.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,823.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/intel-intc-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-1-92.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.