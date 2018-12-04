InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 238.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

