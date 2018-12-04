Interface (TILE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.37

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 24165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $964.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

