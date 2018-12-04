International Bancshares (IBOC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $9,356,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,865,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,152,000 after acquiring an additional 119,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

