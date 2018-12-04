InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

