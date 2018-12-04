InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Incyte Co. (INCY)

InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Incyte by 2,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,299,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,673 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,894,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,804,000 after acquiring an additional 691,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,095,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,778,000 after acquiring an additional 613,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after acquiring an additional 592,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 10,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

