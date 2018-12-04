Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

IVAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,125. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Intevac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intevac by 397.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

