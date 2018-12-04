Intrust Bank NA Acquires 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,842 shares of company stock worth $46,521,741 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,772.36 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,124.74 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $826.44 billion, a PE ratio of 389.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

