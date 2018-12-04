Intuit (INTU) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $213.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $4,609,813.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,150,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.30, for a total transaction of $22,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,551 shares of company stock worth $175,080,020 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 704,771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 259,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 114,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

