Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (VLT)

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

VLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,336. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

