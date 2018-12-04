Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2018 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2018 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

11/26/2018 – Altair Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

11/21/2018 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

11/20/2018 – Altair Engineering was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2018 – Altair Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

11/13/2018 – Altair Engineering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

10/15/2018 – Altair Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

10/9/2018 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,378. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -48.10. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Get Altair Engineering Inc alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after acquiring an additional 280,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,958,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,079,000 after acquiring an additional 484,855 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.