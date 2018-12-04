Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Emera (TSE: EMA):

11/30/2018 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

11/29/2018 – Emera was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

11/28/2018 – Emera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

11/27/2018 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

10/9/2018 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Shares of EMA stock traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.28. 494,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,266. Emera Inc has a 12 month low of C$38.09 and a 12 month high of C$49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera Inc will post 2.83000005321693 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Emera’s payout ratio is 206.58%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

