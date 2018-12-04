Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Waste Management (WM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) in the last few weeks:

12/4/2018 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

12/1/2018 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Despite such positives, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

11/26/2018 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern.”

11/23/2018 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern.”

11/17/2018 – Waste Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waste Management reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed. Both the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern.”

10/29/2018 – Waste Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/29/2018 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waste Management reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed. Both the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern.”

10/26/2018 – Waste Management was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Waste Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, high debt remains a major concern. Also, the company faces seasonal fluctuations in revenues.”

10/13/2018 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Waste Management continues to execute its core operating objectives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy a dominant market capitalization and a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, high debt remains a major concern. Also, the company faces seasonal fluctuations in revenues.”

10/8/2018 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $93.87. 1,737,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,642. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after buying an additional 1,851,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after buying an additional 1,102,457 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after buying an additional 624,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

