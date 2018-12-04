Investors Purchase Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Put Options (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 635% compared to the average daily volume of 362 put options.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,693,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 325,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

