Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.02361211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00137262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00188679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.01 or 0.09555869 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

