IPG Photonics (IPGP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $222.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $228.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.11.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $107.59 and a one year high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15,080.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

