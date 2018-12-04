iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2209 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

