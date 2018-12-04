iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:DEZU) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

DEZU traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

WARNING: “iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Declares Special Dividend of $0.06 (DEZU)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ishares-adaptive-currency-hedged-msci-eurozone-etf-declares-special-dividend-of-0-06-dezu.html.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Adaptive Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.