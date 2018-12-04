iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,252,321 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 27,625,949 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,347,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 480,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 475,544 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,423,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,118,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Short Interest Down 26.7% in November” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ishares-core-msci-emerging-markets-etf-iemg-short-interest-down-26-7-in-november.html.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.