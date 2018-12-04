iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 274,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.32 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

