iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2386 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

HYDB stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (HYDB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ishares-edge-high-yield-defensive-bond-etf-hydb-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-24.html.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.