iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

IBDS stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

WARNING: “iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ishares-ibonds-dec-2027-term-corporate-etf-ibds-announces-0-07-monthly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.