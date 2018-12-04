iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Announces $0.35 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3526 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

