iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1015 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This is an increase from iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:EMBH traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

