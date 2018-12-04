iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2723 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MBB opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $106.71.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

