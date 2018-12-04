iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,619.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 261,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 131,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

