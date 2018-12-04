iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1486 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.25 and a twelve month high of $105.38.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

