iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple (KXI) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 1,188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 122,561 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 898.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

iShares S&P Global Consumer Staple Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

