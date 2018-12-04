iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Holdings Boosted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1554 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

