ISHARES TR/ISHARES 10+ YR INVT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (LLQD)

ISHARES TR/ISHARES 10+ YR INVT (BATS:LLQD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

BATS LLQD opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/ISHARES 10+ YR INVT has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $51.31.

