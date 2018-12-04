iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Holdings Lifted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $38.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff-holdings-lifted-by-mainstay-capital-management-llc-adv.html.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.