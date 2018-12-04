iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Bought by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5,289.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4,735.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,871,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,948 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,554,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,656,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 356,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Bought by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff-shares-bought-by-genovese-burford-brothers-wealth-retirement-plan-management-llc.html.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.