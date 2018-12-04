Italian Lira (ITL) Price Hits $0.0000

Italian Lira (CURRENCY:ITL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Italian Lira token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and STEX. Italian Lira has a market cap of $103,675.00 and approximately $55,127.00 worth of Italian Lira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italian Lira has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Italian Lira Profile

Italian Lira’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,489,753,018 tokens. Italian Lira’s official Twitter account is @ItalianliraWs. Italian Lira’s official website is www.italianlira.ws.

Buying and Selling Italian Lira

Italian Lira can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italian Lira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italian Lira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italian Lira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

