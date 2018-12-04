Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (REZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 8.3% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 299,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.
ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $67.72.
