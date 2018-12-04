Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ICOW opened at $25.64 on Tuesday.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $328,000 Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-328000-position-in-pacer-developed-markets-international-cash-cows-100-etf-icow.html.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.