Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,042,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,479,000 after buying an additional 114,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,590,000 after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,923,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,055,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,040,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 858,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,442,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-purchases-650-shares-of-moodys-co-mco.html.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.