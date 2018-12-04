Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 30,260 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of WellCare Health Plans worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,336,000 after buying an additional 299,273 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at $45,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 78.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 77.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at $23,998,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,183.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $261.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.20.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

