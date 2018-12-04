Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 812,535 Shares of Xperi Corp (XPER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,478,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Xperi worth $36,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,436,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 211,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 752,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 364,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $682.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 812,535 Shares of Xperi Corp (XPER)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-812535-shares-of-xperi-corp-xper.html.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.