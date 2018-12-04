JBF Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Trans World Entertainment Co. (TWMC)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 496,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWMC opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Trans World Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

