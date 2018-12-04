JBF Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Corporate Capital Trust makes up 0.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.24% of Corporate Capital Trust worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 50,347.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 148.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 303,389 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCT stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

