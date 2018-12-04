Jeff Reibel Sells 5,239 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) SVP Jeff Reibel sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $551,457.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 335,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LHC Group by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/jeff-reibel-sells-5239-shares-of-lhc-group-inc-lhcg-stock.html.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.