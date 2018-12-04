Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Amgen (AMGN) a $220.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $220.00 price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.68.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.76. 67,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,791,000 after purchasing an additional 114,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

